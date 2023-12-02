‘Legitimate voices of separatists’ exist in assemblies, says interior minister

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has said that the assemblies in Pakistan represented “legitimate voices” for separatists who articulate their perspective, and certain parts of the country were particularly impacted by “this propaganda”.

The minister made this disclosure during an interview with DawnNewsTV programme Doosra Rukh where he provided specific insights into missing persons cases and their underlying context.

“We have legitimate voices that explain the version of separatists,” Bugti said.

Bugti’s remarks come in the backdrop of a missing persons case currently being heard by the Islamabad High Court. On Nov 29, the court warned, that a case might be filed against the caretaker prime minister and others if they did not facilitate the reunion of the missing Baloch students with their families.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan had told the court that, out of 50 missing students, 22 had been recovered, while the whereabouts of 28 others were still unknown.

Speaking about the matter during an interview that was aired on Friday, the minister stated, “We are facing an intelligence-driven war led by the Indian agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).”

Unfortunately, he noted: “The result of propaganda is very much felt in Punjab.”

He also emphasised the delicate nature of the missing persons issue, stating, “We have a commission on this matter, and it has resolved around 85 per cent of cases.”

The commission was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

Minister Bugti pointed out the fine line between “enforced disappearances and self-disappearance”, highlighting that the commission had encountered cases with surprising details.

“There were cases wherein people left their homes after a domestic dispute, and it transpired weeks later that they had left home themselves.”

He also noted instances where individuals lost their lives in “encounters” with security forces.

Minister added, “Then there are cases in which suspects are absconders required by a court, and their families submit pleas claiming their family member as missing to avoid court [action].”

He remarked that such cases had been reported and documented.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s deportation drive, he mentioned, “More than 400,000 have left Pakistan. Most of those living illegally here were Afghans. If we had Brazilians living here, then we would have identified them.”

“They are our brothers. We request them if they want to stay, then knock our door; you are most welcome here. We will give you a visa, but you cannot enter by scaling our walls and we allow you to remain as a guest.”

Addressing another question, the minister asserted, “The RAW is the chief in the intelligence-driven war against Pakistan.” He stated that an Afghan national was involved in the Bannu attack. He said, “The Mianwali attack is yet to be established, but in my view, it also possibly has an Afghan link.”