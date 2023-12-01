Govt to hire a good lawyer to ensure justice in Fatima Furiro case: minister

SUKKUR: Caretaker Sindh Minister for Health Dr Saad Khalid Niaz said on Thursday that the government would hire a good lawyer to ensure justice was served in Fatima Furiro murder case.

The minister told media persons during surprise visits to hospitals in Khairpur, Sukkur and Panu Aqil said that the Furiro case was very grim and serious and there were many doubts, which needed to be cleared by further inquiry.

He said the victim’s post mortem report clearly stated that she was sexually abused and was made subject to physical torture but the final report on DNA samples had not come yet.

The minister visited Khairpur Medical College Civil Hospital and Gambat Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) where he expressed his anger over lack of cleanliness and other facilities in emergency, medical unit, male, female, doctors’ rooms, ICU, endoscopy unit and other wards.

He visited the facilities accompanied by DHO Dr Akhtar Mirani, director GIMS Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, Civil Hospital MS Dr Ghulam Sarwar Arain, Dr Abdul Malik Memon, Dr Shahid Khaskheli and other doctors and paramedical staff.

He directed the doctors to dispose of used syringes immediately and take special care of the health of patients as well as doctors in emergency wards.

In a female ward, a woman patient complained to the minister about a doctor who took money from her for a test. He was annoyed at the doctor’s action, directed the MS to immediately return the money, take departmental action against the doctor concerned and submit him report.

The minister noticed shabby condition of doctors’ rooms and washrooms in the hospital and urged doctors in ICU wards to pay special attention towards cleanliness and save precious lives of patients.

He asked MS Dr Ghulam Sarwar Arain to brief him about hospital beds, medicines, doctors and paramedical staff, and facilities being provided to patients.

He sought information from the patients’ attendants in the corridors about the behavior of the hospital administration, provision of medicines and timely check-up by doctors.

He said in response to a question that all hospitals faced shortage of doctors and paramedical staff and he was working to overcome the shortage.

At GIMS, told media persons that all major hospitals in Sindh had been audited and some doubts developed when GIMS provided less amount of record. The GIMS was a better institution and they wanted that the allocated budget be used for the health facilities and treatment of patients.

During his surprise visit to Panu Aqil hospital, the minister expressed annoyance over unhygienic conditions at hospital and unused dialysis machines.

He warned that actions would be taken to task if things did not improve on his next visit to the hospital.

At Sukkur Civil Hospital, he told journalists he was dissatisfied with the performance of hospitals in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

