PPP hopes chief justice will ensure timely polls

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday expressed the hope that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will ensure the holding of next general elections on Feb 8, as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“We are hopeful that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will not let the elections be delayed,” PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi told a press conference.

Mr Kundi claimed that the PPP will form the next government after making alliances with other political parties.

He accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif of seeking help from some quarters to become ladla (favourite) in elections.

Zardari names Nayyar Bukhari new secretary general

He said the PML-N had recently held two flop public meetings in Lahore and Mithi and faced comprehensive defeat in by-elections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have been complaining about the lack of a level playing field to contest forthcoming elections.

Mr Kundi claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country and he would announce the party’s future

line of action about next elections at a public meeting in Quetta on Nov 30 on the occasion of 56th foundation day of the PPP.

“Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will both address the public meeting,” he said, adding that Bilawal’s sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari would conduct the election campaign of his brother.

Mr Bilawal, he said, would visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 7 to address a convention of PPP workers.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has been made the secretary general of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamen­tarians (PPPP).

According to a party announcement, the PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari has appo­inted Mr Bukhari as the secretary general of the PPPP with immediate effect.

Before Mr Bukhari’s appointment, seasoned party leader Farhatullah Babar was serving as the secretary general of the party’s parliamentary chapter.

Mr Babar has now been appointed as the head of the PPPP Human Rights Cell.

PPP’s ‘power show’ in Quetta

Separately, PPP central leader Khur­shid Shah said his party believes in the support of people instead of electables.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on Tuesday, Mr Shah said his party has fought for the rights of people and would continue the struggle for a flourishing democracy.

He added that negotiation, alliances and contesting joint elections is part of democracy, and no political party would deny it.

“We believe in joint efforts for people’s betterment and will work with others to strengthen democracy and ensure parliament’s supremacy.”

He also hinted at forming alliances with other parties “according to the situation” and added that PPP’s 56th foundation day ceremony will be held in Quetta on Nov 30.

This was the second time the leadership decided to organise the foundation day event in Balochistan, Mr Shah claimed.

Previously, it was held in Khuzdar during the tenure of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

According to Mr Shah, PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Co-Chai­r­man Asif Ali Zardari will reach Quetta on Wed­nes­day to participate in the event.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023