Two militants ‘trained in Syria’ held in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 11:05am

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspected militants, said to be trained in Syria, and recovered weapons and explosives.

In a joint raid with an intelligence agency, the CTD picked up Syed Raza Ahmed Jaffri and Syed Khurram Ali and seized two pistols and explosive material from their custody.

A press release stated that Mr Jaffri was a former policeman as he was dismissed from the force in 1994.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they got instructions from their overseas handlers and were planning to assassinate important personalities on their directions.

It said that they had carried out recce of an important person and were planning to target him in the city on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2023

