Judicial remand of PTI leaders extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, fashion designer Khadija Shah and dozens of other suspects in the Jinnah House attack case.

The police presented the suspects before the court while the attendance of Khadija Shah was marked from jail on a video link.

Judge Abher Gul Khan extended the judicial remand of the suspects till Dec 9 and directed the investigating officer to submit a complete challan so that formal proceedings of the trial could be commenced.

Sarwar Road police registered the case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking police personnel and burning official vehicles by hurling petrol bombs during the May 9 violent protests against the arrest of Imran Khan in a graft case by the NAB.

UoG pro-VC: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has disposed of a petition against the appointment of the pro-vice chancellor of University of Gujrat but restrained him from taking part in the proceedings of an inquiry against him.

Prof Dr Rashid Saeed filed the petition assailing appointment of Dr Mushahid Anwar as pro-VC and professor.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh observed that the appointment of the pro-VC had already been found in accordance with law in an earlier litigation before the court.

Therefore, the judge disposed of the petition to the extent of the challenge to the appointment.

However, he noted that an inquiry is pending against the respondent and it is expected that the respondent shall not be part of the proceedings being held against him in order to avoid any conflict of interest.

The judge said the syndicate shall finalise the inquiry proceedings strictly in accordance with law expeditiously.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023