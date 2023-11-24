LHC orders closure of cafes in Lahore’s Johar Town by 10pm to counter smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed authorities to close all cafes in Johar Town by 10 pm daily, except on Saturdays when an one-hour extension is permitted, as part of efforts to address the increasing levels of smog in the city.

Johar Town accommodates a large number of cafes as compared to any other neighbourhood in Lahore.

The direction comes amid escalating pollution levels in Punjab. According to the Air Quality Index, the AQI in Lahore at noon today was recorded at 349, which falls under the category of hazardous. The main pollutant was PM2.5, which is a fine particulate matter that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues.

A day earlier, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued a notification saying that there would be “restricted movement” in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha in an effort to combat smog.

It added that all markets, shops, and restaurants would open after 3pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and all offices would open after 3pm on Saturday. Schools would also remained closed on Friday (November 24) and Saturday (November 25).

Earlier, the provincial government had also made face masks compulsory for residents stepping out of their homes in 10 districts and imposed a limited lockdown.

Today, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court, while hearing a set of environment-related petitions, directed authorities to enforce the closure of all cafes in Johar Town.

He warned that cafes violating the orders would be sealed.

The judge also ordered the sealing of smoke-belching factories that were recently de-sealed, asserting that those who facilitated the de-sealing must be brought to court.

Justice Karim expressed displeasure at the performance of city’s director general environment department and criticised the widespread road excavation in Lahore.

“Smog won’t come under control no matter whatever is done,” he said, criticising smoke-emitting factories. “They are playing with our lives,” the judge remarked.

He added that money spent on constructing roads could have been used in the implementation of anti-smog measures. Justice Karim commended the initiative for a cycle rally in Lahore on Sunday (Nov 26).

Following the arguments, the hearing was adjourned till December 4.