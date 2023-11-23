Military top brass resolves to support interim govt in economic recovery, curbing illegal activities

The top brass of the army resolved to completely support the caretaker government’s initiatives for “sustainable economic recovery and curbing illegal activities”, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 82nd Formation Commanders Conference (FCC) at the GHQ today.

The conference was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the army, it said.

“The forum resolved to fully support the government’s initiatives in various domains for sustainable recovery of the economy and curbing illegal activities, including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of One Document Regime, dignified repatriation of illegal foreigners and safeguarding of national database, etc,” the press release reads.

The forum highlighted that “an increasing sense of stability, certainty and optimism” was witnessed across the country despite challenges.

“The forum […] resolved that vested efforts towards the engineering of despondency will be defeated through perseverance and continued positive actions, with the support of the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah.”

The statement also quoted the army chief as “expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness and high standards of training and morale maintained by formations to deal with the emerging threat paradigm”.

The ISPR said the participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional security threats.

“The forum took a holistic view of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations and resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the full might of the state.”

The statement added that “the forum expressed unequivocal diplomatic, moral, and political support to the people of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance supporting the two-state solution, based on pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestine.”

The participants also expressed concerns over the continued repression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the unabated human rights violations by Indian forces.

“The forum reaffirmed that Pakistan shall continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically, and morally,” the ISPR said. “Participants stressed that the only solution to the issue lies in providing the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir according to relevant UNSC resolution.”

The ISPR concluded that the participants of the FCC affirmed that the army would continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way including the journey towards enduring stability and security.