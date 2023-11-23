US calls for safe resettlement of Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has urged Pakistan to prioritise the safety and efficient resettlement of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

The call comes amid concerns that hasty or unscrupulous deportations could pose a significant risk to the lives of these vulnerable individuals.

“Our key concern is the safety of vulnerable and at-risk individuals,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a Tuesday afternoon news briefing.

Highlighting the shared responsibility in addressing the plight of refugees, he emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to navigate the complexities of resettlement.

“We believe it is in both our countries’ interest to ensure the safe and efficient resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers.”

Mr Miller said, “We join all of our partners in urging all countries, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers. We strongly encourage all of Afghanistan’s neighbours to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and coordinate with international humanitarian organisations to provide assistance.”

As the situation evolves, the diplomatic engagement between the US and Pakistan takes centre stage in addressing the challenges associated with the resettlement process.

Mr Miller expressed particular concern about the safety of those awaiting American visas, but Pakistan has assured Washington that it would not deport 25,000 Afghan refugees waiting for their US visas.

Aid for Balochistan

About the fund for Balochistan police, Mr Miller said the package, announced in Islamabad, supports four key initiatives including $2m to expand anti-terrorist training facilities and $2m for the repair of 10 flood-hit police stations, $2m for building 10 new police stations, with an additional $250,000 for purchasing safety equipment.

Responding to Pakistani media reports about the US ambassador’s alleged meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, the State Department representative reiterated Wash­ington’s stance of not taking a position on candidates for political office in Pakistan or any other country.

