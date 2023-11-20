LHC wants closure of educational institutions for ‘each Saturday’ till end Jan as smog chokes Punjab

The Lahore High Court on Monday directed all educational institutions in Punjab to stay closed on Saturdays until the end of January to curb smog as air quality in the province remains unhealthy.

A day earlier, the interim Punjab government had made face masks compulsory for residents stepping out of their houses in 10 districts. It had also previously imposed a limited lockdown to tackle the escalating air pollution levels.

However, these measures seemed to have little impact on the air quality, as the smog situation persists in Lahore and other districts.

According to the Air Quality Index, the AQI in Lahore at 11am today was recorded at 293, which falls under the category of unhealthy. The main pollutant was PM2.5, which is a fine particulate matter that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues.

In a written order issued today on a set of environment-related petitions, the LHC said a notification should be issued mentioning “at least closure of public schools, colleges, universities and all educational institutions for each Saturday till the end of January 2024”.

“Also, the government shall take measures for declaring two days in the week as work from home in the private sector in the province of Punjab,” it directed.

The court further noted that the Lahore Development Authority, Punjab Transport Company and Parks and Horticulture Authority had filed reports — on measures taken regarding smog — in court and directed the departments to file further reports at the next hearing.

The order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, further stated that deputy commissioners of Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura were expected to follow up on the directions of the court and take actions in line with them.

The court also highlighted that some industrial units that were initially sealed were found to be operational. “It is directed that not only reports regarding the prosecution of such industrial units shall be filed but also names of the relevant office of the Environment Protection Department who were required to keep these greenbelts as sealed.

“Departmental action shall be taken against these officers on the next hearing date,” the LHC added and adjourned the hearing till Nov 22.

Smog is a result of a combination of factors, including low wind speed, high humidity, temperature inversion, transboundary pollution from India and local emissions from vehicles, industries, brick kilns and crop burning.

It not only affects visibility and causes traffic accidents, but also poses serious health risks to residents, especially those with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, children, elderly and pregnant women. Some of the common symptoms of smog exposure are coughing, wheezing, chest pain, eye irritation, headache, nausea and fatigue.

Experts have advised citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the harmful effects of smog, such as wearing masks, using air purifiers, avoiding outdoor activities, especially during peak hours, and seeking medical attention if they experience any discomfort.