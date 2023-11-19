DAWN.COM Logo

Man travels to Islamabad on horseback with a mission

Jamil Nagri Published November 19, 2023 Updated November 19, 2023 10:17am

GILGIT: A polo player has started his journey from Siachen to Islamabad on horseback to promote awareness about climate change and adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Musa Ali, 48, set off from his village on November 13 and is expected to arrive in the federal capital on International Mountain Day (Dec 11).

He is a resident of Gulshan-Kabir village situated near Siachen Glacier in the Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to Dawn, Musa Ali said he was a polo player and retired armyman. He decided to travel the 900km distance to Islamabad riding his horse through the Juglot-Skardu Road and Karakoram Highway.

He said his mission was to create awareness about adventure tourism potential in Gilgit-Baltistan and climate change threats.

He said he will arrive in Islamabad on the World Mountain Day to give a message to the world that GB had the potential of adventure tourism but vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Every year, thousands of national and international tourists, including climbers, visit the region for adventure tourism and climbing peaks.

Musa Ali said unplanned tourism activities had put the region at risk. He said, “my message is to protect the local environment.”

The horse rider was given warm reception at various points in Baltistan, Ghanche and Skardu.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2023

