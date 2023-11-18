DAWN.COM Logo

Customs confiscates goods worth Rs19bn

November 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Intelligence Directorate has confiscated goods valued at a staggering Rs18.906 billion in a sweeping operation against smuggling and mis-invoicing across the country.

The stringent measures taken since September highlight the interim government’s unwavering commitment to combating illegal trade practices.

A detailed analysis reveals that the directorate confiscated goods amounting to Rs14.981bn, while contravention cases registered during the same period amounted to Rs3.925bn.

An official announcement on Friday highlighted numerous substantial seizures across the country during this period. Punjab Customs Intelligence led the way in confiscating smuggled goods valued at Rs5.886bn.

Meanwhile, operations in Sindh resulted in the confiscation of contraband worth Rs5.038bn.

In Balochistan, intelligence-based operations led to the seizure of smuggled goods amounting to Rs2.823bn. Likewise, the Customs Intelligence in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa successfully intercepted illegal goods worth Rs1.234bn.

The major items confiscated in the smuggling operations encompassed a wide range of goods. These included miscellaneous items valued at Rs2.904bn, cigarettes worth Rs2.267bn, and vehicles amounting to Rs2.057bn. Auto parts and spares were also seized, with their value reaching Rs2.023bn.

Betel nuts worth Rs1.013bn were confiscated, along with petrol valued at Rs756m. Fabrics and electronic goods were also part of the seizures, valued at Rs624bn and Rs604m, respectively. Other items included gutka (Rs325m), diesel (Rs211m) and tyres (Rs157m).

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

