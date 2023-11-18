DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

Two seminary teachers held over allegations of sexual assault in Chakwal

Nabeel Anwar Dhakku Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 10:50am

CHAKWAL: Two seminary teachers have been arrested and a case of “unnatural offences” has been registered against them following allegations that they sexually assaulted at least 15 minor students, it emerged on Friday.

The incident came to light after the father and uncle of one of the victims approached District Police Officer Retired Captain Wahid Mehmood during an open court or katchery on Friday.

“I rushed to the seminary along with a police team and personally interviewed all the students, who said that they were being assaulted,” the DPO told Dawn.

The victims were being examined by doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital on Friday evening, and until the filing of this report, doctors said that an examination of at least eight students suggested that they had been assaulted.

According to police, the ages of the victims ranged between nine and twelve and according to them, the abuse had been going on for at least three to four weeks.

“Our police teams conducted two raids, one in Mianwali and another in Jatli, in which both the accused were arrested,” the DPO said, vowing that both the accused of this heinous crime would face the music.

When contacted, one of the founders of the seminary told Dawn that they had received allegations of inappropriate conduct by one of the teachers in question, which were substantiated by an examination of CCTV footage.

The founder said that the teacher in question was expelled, and has now been arrested by the police.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....