DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

India claims killing 8 Kashmiri fighters

AFP Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 07:05am

SRINAGAR: Eight Kashmiri fighters were killed in a series of clashes with Indian soldiers this week, police said on Friday.

Shooting broke out on Thursday when Indian soldiers launched a “search for militants” in occupied Kashmir’s Kulgam district, with five men killed on Friday, police said.

The five were all said to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, police said.

In a separate clash, also on Thursday, Indian forces killed two Kashmiri fighters near the Line of Control.

Another fighter was killed in the Rajouri area on Friday during a shootout with soldiers, a police statement said.

India-occupied Kashmir has simmered in anger since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government annulled its limited constitutional autonomy in 2019 and imposed direct rule.

Indian authorities say 114 people have been killed this year, including 11 civilians and 23 soldiers.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....