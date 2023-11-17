SIFC reviews progress towards better investment climate

ISLAMABAD: The Spe­cial Invest­ment Facili­ta­tion Council (SIFC) on Thursday reviewed progress on measures undertaken to improve investment climate and app­roved policy to improve investors’ confidence and speedy operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank of China.

The 7th meeting of the SIFC Apex Committee was co-chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the PM directed all stakeholders to “vigorously pursue the SIFC initiatives” throu­­gh a collaborative approa­­ch to reap dividends.

The meeting, attended by members of the federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and top government officials, reviewed initiatives being led through the SIFC forum, said the press release issued after the meeting.

The ministries presented progress reports on projects and gave plans to further improve the investment ecosystem.

The committee expres­sed satisfaction at the overall progress made under the SIFC umbrella and appreciated enhanced level of engagements with friendly countries’ public and private entities.

The SIFC committee also called for a comprehensive strategy to address oil and gas issues by investing in rele­vant industries.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023