PML-N makes lofty promises for Balochistan’s uplift

QUETTA: PML-N supreme lea­­­der Nawaz Sharif on Wednes­day promised to bring development in Balochistan after coming to power, saying his party beli­e­ved in doing practical work ins­tead of merely paying lip service.

Addressing a workers’ convention as he culminated his two-day visit to the province, the former prime minister listed several ach­­­ievements of his government and blamed the former government of Imran Khan for delaying his initiatives.

In a reference to the PTI chief, Nawaz Sharif said that a man was imposed on the country with the slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ but all development pro­­jects initiated by the PML-N government across the country were halted by the PTI government.

Nawaz commits to solar panel scheme; Maryam vows to bring Balochistan on par with Punjab

“We do not want to come to po­­wer for ourselves but want to res­olve the issues of the people who suffered a lot during the last four years [of PTI] due to an incompetent government, which destroyed every field and promoted hatred, filthy language, and disrespect in the society,” said the PML-N leader, who visited Balochistan for two days to woo electables.

“The construction work to connect Quetta with Islamabad via Dera Ismail Khan was scheduled to end in 2018, but the previous government stopped the work on this project, causing a huge loss to Pakistan and the people of Balochistan.

The elder Sharif also promised a solar panel scheme if his party came to power. “This scheme will provide the domestic, commercial and agriculture consumers a respite from high rates of electricity,” he added.

During her address, Maryam Nawaz promised that the PML-N government “will also give full attention to the development of Balochistan and bring it on a par with Punjab”.

She said, “The condition in Balochistan will be changed in three to four years through the attention of our government.”

Shehbaz meets Raisanis

Shehbaz Sharif also visited Sarawan House to meet former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani and Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani. After the meeting, the PML-N president told the media that his family had over 50 years old family relations with the Raisani family.

Lashkri Raisani always did “positive nationalist politics” and now the PML-N wanted him to continue his political journey through its platform, he said, adding that his party would work to turn Balochistan into a prosperous province.

Speaking about the PPP chairman, he said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was “like my younger brother…we have had good relations with him which will also remain in future”.

He said he invited Lashkari Raisani to join the PML-N as many notable politicians had already joined the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Lashkari Raisani said that the invitation from Shehbaz Sharif to join the PML-N was an honour for him and added that the decision in this regard would be made soon.

According to Mr Raisani, the issues faced by Pakistan and Balochistan could only be solved through the political process.

He said that Nawaz Sharif understood the problems of the country and “he must have suggestions for resolving these issues”. He added: “We have decided to be part of the political process and would take Balochistan towards betterment through dialogue.”

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2023