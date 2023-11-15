DAWN.COM Logo

India ‘switched’ pitch for semi-final World Cup clash with New Zealand: report

Dawn.com Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 12:07pm

Ahead of the much awaited World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand today, reports have surfaced claiming that the hosts switched the pitch of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai — where the match is set to be played — without permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India has maintained an undefeated streak in the tournament so far, which commenced on Oct 5. Across nine league matches, the side were dominant, at times securing one-sided victories, particularly against Sri Lanka, England and Australia.

According to a Daily Mail report published on Tuesday, the originally designated pitch for the tournament’s first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium was supposed to be the fresh surface (pitch seven) — not been used in the tournament so far.

However, the pitch has now reportedly been replaced with pitch six, a strip that has already hosted two matches (England vs South Africa and India vs Sri Lanka), the report claimed.

It stated that Andy Atkinson, the ICC’s pitch consultant responsible for overseeing preparations at global tournaments to ensure fair playing surfaces, was informed that there was an unspecified issue with pitch seven.

The report also referenced a circulated WhatsApp message on Tuesday, which allegedly confirmed the switching pitched. It claimed that more than 50 BCCI and ICC officials received the message.

The report further carried concerns that the pitch for the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19), featuring India or New Zealand against the winner of the Australia or South Africa match in Kolkata on Thursday, could also be unilaterally altered.

“It has also transpired that while the tournament’s opening game, between England and New Zealand, had taken place on the pre-agreed pitch no 6, none of the next three matches conformed to the schedule,” it stated.

It said that Atkinson also emailed his bosses, saying the pitch changes had been made “without proper notice or forewarning” and also raising doubts about the neutrality of the pitch for the final.

“As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever ICC CWC [World Cup] final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board,” Atkinson wrote in an email published by the outlet.

“Or will it be selected or prepared without favouritism for either of the sides competing in the match in the usual manner, and unquestionably because it is the usual pitch for the occasion?” the ICC official said in the email.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were talks about the possibility of a “India-friendly” pitch emerging during the T20 World Cup semi-final against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in 2016. However, this did not evolve into a major concern, particularly following India’s loss in the match.

Opinion

Editorial

Resurgent militancy
Updated 15 Nov, 2023

Resurgent militancy

Unless concrete steps are taken, Pakistan will be dragged back to its violent past when bloodthirsty outfits struck at will.
Justice delayed
15 Nov, 2023

Justice delayed

IT appears that certain quarters within the state have resolved to continue challenging a Supreme Court order...
One billion lives
15 Nov, 2023

One billion lives

AS the world grapples with climate change, a silent crisis looms large — the plight of children. A recent Unicef...
‘Hell on earth’
Updated 14 Nov, 2023

‘Hell on earth’

With the Israeli onslaught entering its sixth week, there are no signs that the plight of Gaza’s people will ease anytime soon.
Low tax collection
14 Nov, 2023

Low tax collection

FOR whatever it is worth, FBR’s plan to add 1.5m new taxpayers — or tax filers — by the end of this fiscal year is...
‘Little’ tragedies
14 Nov, 2023

‘Little’ tragedies

SOMETIMES, it is the small stories — those that, at first glance, seem almost inconsequential in the larger scheme...