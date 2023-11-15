LHC dismisses Elahi’s petition against trial court decision

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition of PTI President Parvez Elahi challenging the decision of withdrawal of his bail by a trial court in a case of alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed heard the petition filed by Mr Elahi challenging the decision of the anti-corruption court to withdraw his bail.

The trial court had revoked the bail in the illegal appointments case on Oct 11 allowing a review petition of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Mr Elahi and another suspect, Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar, app­roached the high court contending that the decision of the trial court was contrary to the law.

Former CM challenged bail cancellation order

The petition highlighted that the trial court did not have the authority to review its own decisions, therefore, the impugned decision should be declared null and void, and bail should be reinstated.

However, Justice Ahmad sustained the trial court order and dismissed the petition.

In this case, Mr Elahi is accused of making illegal appointments in the assembly and receiving kickbacks.

The ACE alleged that successful candidates had been denied the job and those who had not even sat in the examination had been appointed. It further said that Mr Elahi, being then chief minister, misused his authority and influenced the appointment process after taking bribes from the beneficiaries.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2023