HEC finally gets executive director after five years

ISLAMABAD: After a delay of about five years and several stop-gap appointments, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday appointed former vice-chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr Ziaul Qayyum as the executive director of the HEC.

Shortly after the notification of the new executive director’s appointment was issued, Dr Qayyum took charge as the new ED. He has previously served as the vice-chancellor of the AIOU and the University of Gujrat. He has also to his credit the establishment of the campus of FAST National University in Faisalabad.

“Dr Qayyum did his PhD from the University of Leeds, UK. Apart from his administrative and management role, he has been an active academician and a proactive researcher. His area of interest in computing research has been artificial intelligence with a special focus on machine learning and information retrieval,” read the press release.

It said, “Dr Qayyum brings with him diverse experience that will guide [the] HEC in further strengthening its key aims of improving quality of higher education and ensuring its relevance to country’s socio-economic needs.”

The ED’s post is highly important as the appointee works as the principal accounting officer of the HEC, which annually deals with billions of rupees of development and non-development budgets. The ED also performs duties as the secretary of the commission, which is the supreme decision-making body of the higher education regulatory body.

The post fell vacant in October 2018 after the resignation of Dr Arshad Ali. Following the resignation of Dr Ali, after ad-hoc arrangements, the government appointed civil servant Dr Shaista Sohail on deputation in 2020. She retired in August 2021 after reaching the age of superannuation.

But, after her retirement, she was given several extensions. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in August this year suspended her latest extension and directed the HEC to appoint a regular ED by October 13. The court also sought a compliance report from the HEC.

After Dr Shaista Sohail’s suspension, a senior member of the HEC assumed the role till the appointment.

In January this year, the HEC advertised the post and subsequently 160 candidates applied. A scrutiny committee was formed, which shortlisted 18 candidates in March this year and Dr Qayyum’s name was top of the merit sheet; therefore, the commission approved his appointment. Subsequently, the HEC issued his appointment and joining notifications.

The term of the new ED is four years. Earlier, the term of the HEC chairman was also four years; however, during the PTI government, the term was reduced from four years to two years allegedly to remove then Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri.

Dr Banuri was appointed for four years but, the then-PTI government removed him after making amendments to the rules. Later, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed was appointed for two years on the basis of the controversial amendments.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2023