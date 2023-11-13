Morne Morkel resigns as bowling coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team

Morne Morkel, the bowling coach of the national men’s cricket team, has resigned from his position, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

“The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year,” it stated in a press release.

“Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series,” the PCB said, adding that Morkel’s replacement would be announced “in due course”.

“Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia,” the press release added.

The development comes just days after Pakistan crashed out of the Cricket World Cup, failing to make the semi-finals for a second successive tournament.

The team lost five of their nine games including a seven-wicket mauling by India in front of more than 100,000 fans in Ahmedabad. It also lost to Afghanistan for the first time.

The squad’s unceremonious exit was criticised by fans and former cricketers, who insisted that a lot needs to be done for improvement.

It must be recalled that last month, Inzamamul Haq stepped down as the chief selector of the cricket team after media reports claimed he had a stake in a player’s management company registered with the PCB.