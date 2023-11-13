Solangi urges Alvi to represent all parties, not just one

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has urged President Dr Arif Alvi to represent all the political parties in accordance with the law and the Constitution for fostering unity in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said the president’s role was not limited to one party and asked him to speak on behalf of all the political parties. He said if President Alvi continued to speak for one political party, it would undermine his own credibility. He asked the president to respect his own office.

Answering a question, the minister said the country would be governed by the elected representatives and that adherence to the Constitution should be a collective commitment. Highlighting the essence of democracy as a platform for dialogue, Mr Solangi dismissed certain complaints and grievances, saying that every party and individual had the right to voice their concerns at appropriate forums, including the courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

About the upcoming election, the minister reiterated the caretaker government’s pledge of extending full cooperation and assistance to the ECP in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He commended the competence and the sense of responsibility shown by the ECP, noting that the top election watchdog was abiding by the action plan outlined for the general election.

He told a questioner that every crisis had a solution and that the people would determine the country’s future course on Feb 8, the day of the election.

