Dacoits take charge of level-crossing, loot two PR employees, others in Rahim Yar Khan

Irfan ul Haq Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 10:12am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Three unidentified dacoits looted four men, including two Pakistan Railways (PR) employees at a level-crossing, on the main railway track between Khanpur and Jetha Bhuta stations on the night of November 9.

According to PR sources, three dacoits arrived at a railway level crossing near Chak 4-P on last Thursday night and overpowered the gatekeeper on duty, Aslam. They tied up the PR employee with his clothes, and locked him up in his cabin near the railway track.

Meanwhile, the other gatekeeper also arrived there, and was treated by the dacoits in the same way.The dacoits then intercepted two motorcyclists, Aslam and Sajid, both residents of a nearby village, and also locked them in the cabin, with the two PR employees.

Interestingly, the sources say, the criminals also kept performing the duty of the PR employees by signalling the trains passing from the level-crossing during the dacoity.

Later, the dacoits snatched cell phones, money and other valuables from the four hostages, and fled the scene riding the motorcycles of their two victims.

Confirming the episode, PR Permanent Way Inspector (PWI), Dera Nawab Sahib, Sabtain Raza, told Dawn that initially the two gatekeepers concealed the incident, but they later revealed it to the Assistant Way Inspector (AWI) Usman Ibrahim.

He added that legal proceedings against the dacoits would be initiated as they also breached the safety of PR installations, besides looting the two employees and others. He said a case would soon be got registered against the unidentified criminals with Khanpur Sadar police.

PR Multan Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) and media spokesperson Adnan Marwat did not reply to the the repeated calls made by this correspondent for his stance on the incident.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023

