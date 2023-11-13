DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 13, 2023

Newly-wed woman found shot dead in Karachi’s DHA apartment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 10:17am

KARACHI: A newly married woman was found shot dead in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday evening, police said.

They said they were investigating as to whether it was a suicide or murder.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that around two-three weeks ago, the woman identified as Quratul Ain aka Aini Bugti, solemnised a civil marriage with a young man on their own free will in Karachi against the wishes of her parents.

The couple was living in an apartment in DHA Phase-VIII from where the body was found.

The officer said in his initial statement, the husband claimed that the woman had committed suicide by shooting herself as their free-will marriage “took an ugly turn”.

The couple orignally hailed from Balochistan.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

OIC inaction
13 Nov, 2023

OIC inaction

Palestine issue could have been resolved long ago if strong statements were sufficient to convince Israel.
Path to prosperity
13 Nov, 2023

Path to prosperity

THE UNDP’s 2024 Regional Human Development Report for Asia-Pacific offers a detailed review of human development...
Transgender mirth
13 Nov, 2023

Transgender mirth

EASILY the most marginalised, Pakistan’s transgender community has seen acute oppression at the hands of family ...
Out of the contest
12 Nov, 2023

Out of the contest

ONCE England won the toss in Kolkata yesterday and elected to bat, Pakistan’s task of reaching the World Cup...
Regrettable approach
Updated 12 Nov, 2023

Regrettable approach

The onus remains on the caretaker set-up and the ECP to demonstrate their commitment to their respective mandates.
Gift of life
12 Nov, 2023

Gift of life

IT is unfortunate that while the world makes medical leaps such as the first-ever eye transplant, in Pakistan, the...