Newly-wed woman found shot dead in Karachi’s DHA apartment

KARACHI: A newly married woman was found shot dead in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday evening, police said.

They said they were investigating as to whether it was a suicide or murder.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that around two-three weeks ago, the woman identified as Quratul Ain aka Aini Bugti, solemnised a civil marriage with a young man on their own free will in Karachi against the wishes of her parents.

The couple was living in an apartment in DHA Phase-VIII from where the body was found.

The officer said in his initial statement, the husband claimed that the woman had committed suicide by shooting herself as their free-will marriage “took an ugly turn”.

The couple orignally hailed from Balochistan.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023