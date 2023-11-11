DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2023

Haq Do Tehreek chief detained, prevented from joining Chaman sit-in

Saleem Shahid Published November 11, 2023 Updated November 11, 2023 08:13am

QUETTA: Maulana Hi­­dayatur Rehman Baloch, the chief of Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) and general secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami in Balochistan, was detained by the local authorities on Friday in an attempt to prevent him from visiting the border town of Chaman.

Officials said that Mr Rehman’s planned visit to Chaman was intended to show support for the ongoing sit-in protest, organised by various political parties and traders to protest the government’s new Afghan border crossing policy, which requires a passport and valid visa.

Police officials led by a senior officer arrived at Al-Falah House, the Jamaat-i-Islami’s provincial office, on Al-Gillani Street and asked Mr Rehman to cancel his Chaman visit, citing a security threat.

Mr Rehman explained that he just wanted to exp­ress solidarity with the pro­­­testors, who are demanding a return to the old border crossing system using a national identity card.

Abdul Wali Shakir, the Jamaat’s spokesperson, said Maulana Hidayat had been under house arrest for over 24 hours. He lamented that the action was taken despite assurances from the party to the inspector general of police and other authorities that the party would maintain law and order.

Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, JI’s provincial emir, called for the withdrawal of police from the party office.

Hussain Wadela, the central chairman of Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan, tweeted that the policy of “suppressing the voice of the oppressed by force will not work for long”.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Working with IMF
Updated 11 Nov, 2023

Working with IMF

It is encouraging that Pakistani authorities are working proactively to address the IMF's concerns.
Polio eradication
11 Nov, 2023

Polio eradication

AS Pakistan confronts a disturbing rise in environmental samples of poliovirus, the situation demands an immediate...
Fishermen’s plight
11 Nov, 2023

Fishermen’s plight

COMPASSION has always been missing from the Pakistan-India equation, and poor fishermen are perhaps the easiest...
Afghan failures
Updated 10 Nov, 2023

Afghan failures

The Afghan Taliban may be difficult customers to work with, but Pakistan has little choice as there is no one else to call in Kabul.
Gas tariff increase
10 Nov, 2023

Gas tariff increase

THE recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas for different consumers has sparked a debate over its adverse...
Lifesaving robots
10 Nov, 2023

Lifesaving robots

IN Sindh, a tiff within the caretaker government over the procurement of advanced medical equipment seems to have...