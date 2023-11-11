DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2023

Punjab govt lifts lockdown after rain

From the Newspaper Published November 11, 2023 Updated November 11, 2023 10:25am

LAHORE: After the rainfall in Lahore and its surrounding areas on Friday, the Punjab government decided to lift the lockdown imposed in seven districts, including the provincial metropolis, in the wake of hazardous air quality and smog.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday: “After assessing improved air quality post recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and Punjab environment department, we’ve decided to lift the lockdown. Markets open tomorrow, and restaurants can resume operations after 6pm. The recent restrictions related to SMOG will be lifted from tomorrow morning.”

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Working with IMF
Updated 11 Nov, 2023

Working with IMF

It is encouraging that Pakistani authorities are working proactively to address the IMF's concerns.
Polio eradication
11 Nov, 2023

Polio eradication

AS Pakistan confronts a disturbing rise in environmental samples of poliovirus, the situation demands an immediate...
Fishermen’s plight
11 Nov, 2023

Fishermen’s plight

COMPASSION has always been missing from the Pakistan-India equation, and poor fishermen are perhaps the easiest...
Afghan failures
Updated 10 Nov, 2023

Afghan failures

The Afghan Taliban may be difficult customers to work with, but Pakistan has little choice as there is no one else to call in Kabul.
Gas tariff increase
10 Nov, 2023

Gas tariff increase

THE recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas for different consumers has sparked a debate over its adverse...
Lifesaving robots
10 Nov, 2023

Lifesaving robots

IN Sindh, a tiff within the caretaker government over the procurement of advanced medical equipment seems to have...