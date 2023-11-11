Punjab govt lifts lockdown after rain

LAHORE: After the rainfall in Lahore and its surrounding areas on Friday, the Punjab government decided to lift the lockdown imposed in seven districts, including the provincial metropolis, in the wake of hazardous air quality and smog.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday: “After assessing improved air quality post recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and Punjab environment department, we’ve decided to lift the lockdown. Markets open tomorrow, and restaurants can resume operations after 6pm. The recent restrictions related to SMOG will be lifted from tomorrow morning.”

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2023