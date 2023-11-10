DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistani entrepreneur conferred with MBE for boosting UK-Pakistan relations

Dawn.com Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 02:59pm
Faraz Khan (R) speaks to Prince William. —SpectrEco /X
Pakistani entrepreneur Faraz Khan became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Thursday, in recognition of his role in promoting UK-Pakistani relations.

Late last year, his name was included as those who would receive the MBE.

Faraz is the chief executive of SpectrEco which builds robust ecosystems that enhance sustainable impacts across the value chain in the hospitality, real estate, and infrastructure development sectors, a press release issued by SpectrEco said.

Photographs posted by the firm on X (formerly Twitter) show the recipient interacting with Prince William at Windsor.

An MBE, which stands for “Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire”, is awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact.

Faraz is known for his over two decades of advocacy for poverty alleviation, diversity, and sustainable impact, according to the statement.

This rank was conferred on him in recognition “of his services to strengthen UK-Pakistan relationships in the fields of social impact, environmental, social and governance, and climate advocacy”.

British honour recipients are announced twice a year — on New Year’s Day and on the monarch’s official birthday.

Faraz is a visiting professor at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, UK. He is also on the advisory board of Lincoln Business School and ICCIA among many others.

