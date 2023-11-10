DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistani teacher wins prestigious award

Dawn Report Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 10:01am

KARACHI: A Pakistani schoolteacher has won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize for her efforts to educate underprivileged children.

Sister Zeph’s win was announced on Wednesday at the Unesco headquarters in Paris. She was selected from over 7,000 nominees from 130 countries.

Ms Zeph founded a school in the courtyard of her home in Aroop, Gujranwala, when she was just 13, according to a statement announcing her victory. The school is now housed in a brand-new building and provides free education to over 200 poor children.

Ms Zeph also provides financial assistance to families to support their children’s education and runs a vocational centre that has helped over 6,000 women gain ICT, textiles and English language skills.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2023

