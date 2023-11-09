President Alvi, PM Kakar urge nation to follow Iqbal’s philosophy to make country prosperous

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the nation to follow Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal’s philosophy of khudi — self-sufficiency — as the country marks Iqbal Day.

In his message on Iqbal Day — being observed to commemorate the poet’s 146th birthday — state-run Radio Pakistan quoted the premier as saying that Iqbal “awakened the consciousness of the Muslims of the subcontinent about their basic rights which created a spirit of unity among the Muslims”.

He added that the leader’s “philosophy of khudi is a unique transformation for humanity to achieve success in this world and hereafter”. He emphasised that Iqbal visioned Pakistan as a country of “peace, political tolerance and brotherhood”.

The prime minister urged the youth to play a key role in the service and development of the country with positive and progressive thinking as envisaged by Iqbal, Radio Pakistan stated.

Meanwhile, President Alvi also highlighted the need to follow the poet’s “teachings on Islam and his philosophy of ‘khudi’ that believes in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity” in order to make Pakistan a prosperous nation.

He stated that Iqbal was a “great thinker who imbibed in Muslims the spirit of unity, through his writings and poetry”.

In his message, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said Iqbal’s “philosophy and thought is a beacon of light for humanity”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Also mentioning the poet’s “passionate message of ‘khudi’”, the minister said Iqbal “taught the young generation to create their own world instead of depending on others”.

Highlighting that the leader made a practical effort to awaken the Muslims from their slumber for their true identity, Solangi asserted that the “solution to the multifaceted challenges we face today lies in the universal teachings of Iqbal”.

Separately, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Iqbal “gave us the message to believe in ourselves”.

“We can get rid of the problems that Pakistan is facing today with our hard work. I have complete faith in our youth that they can not only rid Pakistan of all its problems but can also take it to the heights of development,” he asserted.

The ex-premier urged the nation to “work for Pakistan collectively”, expressing firm belief that doing so would prove the country’s strength to the world.

Former climate change minister Sherry Rehman pointed out that Iqbal “awakened the people with his thought and poetry”.

“Iqbal’s poetry reflects a deep connection with the self, Islamic thought and spirituality,” she wrote while urging the younger generation to study the poet’s works to understand his philosophy.

The Foreign Office also paid homage to the national poet while the Islamabad Police shared a couplet written by him.