Two ‘militants’ killed near Afghan border

Bureau Report Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 10:00am

PESHAWAR: Two milit­a­n­­ts were gunned down by members of security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in Urso­on area, a locality situated near Pak-Afghan border in Chitral district, on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Inter -Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said the security forces conducted an IBO in Ursoon area where an intense exchan­­ge of fire took place between security forces and militants.

Two militants were killed and four others were seriously wounded in the exchange of fire, the statement said, adding that “sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any other terrorists found in the area”.

It also said that local residents appreciated the operation carried out by security forces, who are determined to eliminate the menace of militancy from the country.

On September 10, seven militants were killed and six others were critically injured in exchange of fire between security forces and militants in the district, the ISPR said.

The exchange of fire on September 10 took place days after security forces repulsed an attack by militants in the district. Four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 12 militants were killed in the operation carried out to repulse the attack.

A statement issued by ISPR said that a large group of militants equipped with latest wea­­pons attacked two military check posts close to the Afghanistan border in Kalash.

“Terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-i-Matal and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghan­is­tan had already been picked up and were timely shared with Interim Afghan Govern­ment,” the statement said.

It also said that the Afghan government was “expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2023

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

