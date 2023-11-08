DAWN.COM Logo

Explosive device found near Adiala jail

Mohammad Asghar Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 07:03am

RAWALPINDI: A device containing 1,510 grams of explosives was found abandoned in Gorakhpur near Adiala jail on Tuesday.

The explosive device was packed in a bag along with four pieces of electric lead, a time fuse, safety fuse as well as a circuit card.

The bag was found by scavengers who later placed it near a grocery shop and left.

Shortly after, the police emergency services 15 received a call from a shopkeeper who informed them about the suspicious device.

A bomb disposal squad was dispatched along with police to the spot who then cordoned off the area.

Besides, bomb disposal experts, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch officials also reached the scene and defused the device.

According to a bomb disposal expert, it was a ‘double operator’ device, which meant that it could be operated through remote control and also as a time device.

The CTD has registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2023

