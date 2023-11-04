DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 05, 2023

Capital police officials suspended for failing to return Afghans’ belongings

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 10:27am

ISLAMABAD: The station house officer (SHO) and administration officer of Shalimar police station were suspended for not returning the belongings of Afghan ‘illegal’ immigrants.

Police sources said during an operation against ‘illegal’ immigrants in the capital, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) with the assistance of Shalimar police arrested 20 Afghans after they failed to produce valid documents on Wednesday.

After the arrest, the Afghans were shifted to Shalimar police station and their custody was given to the staff of the police station for further legal procedure, the sources said, adding that the police also confiscated their belongings, which included purses, cash and mobile phones before sending them behind bars.

Later the CTD team reached the police station to shift the detained Afghans to the holding centre set up in I-14 for their transportation to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the sources said, adding that the Afghans demanded their belongings when the CTD team was about to shift them to the holding centre, but the officials paid no heed to their demand.

Later the detained persons were shifted to the holding centre without their belongings where they also complained about the matter, the sources said, adding that somehow the issue got viral on social media and caught the attention of the high-ups who inquired about the matter from senior police officers.

In response, the police high-ups immediately suspended the SHO and the administration officer.

A police spokesman confirmed that the two officials had been suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate funding
04 Nov, 2023

Climate funding

PAKISTAN is in need of a staggering $340bn over the next seven years to tackle climate change and development...
NAB laws
Updated 04 Nov, 2023

NAB laws

The "midnight ordinance" has been extended through a majority vote in the Upper House.
Bangladesh labour unrest
04 Nov, 2023

Bangladesh labour unrest

BANGLADESH has been shaken by recent unrest in its key readymade garments sector as workers demand better pay....
Finally, a date
Updated 03 Nov, 2023

Finally, a date

Now that the fog over the election date has lifted, the ECP will be under constant scrutiny.
Unending nightmare
03 Nov, 2023

Unending nightmare

IS the worst truly behind us? It is difficult to say. Some will look at the glass as half empty, others will see it...
Killing media, aid workers
Updated 04 Nov, 2023

Killing media, aid workers

EVERY life lost in Israel’s campaign of extermination in Gaza is precious. The Jewish state is not differentiating...