2 footballers abducted in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti recovered after over a month: official

Abdullah Zehri Published October 29, 2023 Updated October 29, 2023 08:36pm

Two footballers, who were abducted at the start of September in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti, have been recovered after more than a month, provincial authorities said on Sunday.

Last month, six footballers were kidnapped by unknown armed men in the Kachhi canal area of Sui Tehsil of Dera Bugti district while they were en route Sibi to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup Football tournament.

They were travelling with other members of the Dera Bugti district football team when they were kidnapped by armed men in the Jani Pedi area of Sui Tehsil.

Sources had told Dawn that around 24 players were on their way to Sibi when a group of armed men intercepted their vehicle and took them away at gunpoint. However, later, kidnappers released 18 players but kept six, all of whom were from Dera Bugti and Sui areas, they had added.

Subsequently, an operation was launched for the recovery of the athletes. Last month, four of the six footballers were recovered and handed over to their families.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Sibi Division Commissioner Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai said the two remaining footballers were recovered from Dera Bugti’s Pirkoh tehsil last night.

He said the local administration handed them over to their relatives early on Sunday morning.

“Law enforcement agencies and local administration played an important role in the recovery and further investigations are under way,” the commissioner said.

He added that security forces had conducted intelligence-based operations in more than 18 areas after the kidnapping and ensnared the abductors, which led to the September 29 release of the four athletes.

