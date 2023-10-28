DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 28, 2023

Iran teen dies a month after falling into coma in metro: report

AFP Published October 28, 2023 Updated October 28, 2023 03:48pm
Armita Garawand, 16, was attacked on Sunday by female police officers, according to the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw. — Photo courtesy X / @AmnestyIran
Armita Garawand, 16, was attacked on Sunday by female police officers, according to the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw. — Photo courtesy X / @AmnestyIran
Armita Garawand, 16, was attacked on Sunday by female police officers, according to the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw. — Photo courtesy: IRNA
Armita Garawand, 16, was attacked on Sunday by female police officers, according to the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw. — Photo courtesy: IRNA

Iranian teenager Armita Garawand died on Saturday a month after falling into a coma following a disputed incident on Tehran’s metro, local media said.

“Armita Garawand, a student in Tehran, died an hour ago after intensive medical treatment and 28 days of hospitalisation in intensive care,” reported the Borna news agency affiliated with the youth ministry.

The 16-year-old ethnic Kurd was hospitalised in Tehran after she fell unconscious on the metro.

Her case was first reported on October 3 by Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the underground train network.

Authorities say she suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and denied that any “physical or verbal altercations” had taken place between her and other passengers.

But rights groups have said the teen was critically wounded during an alleged assault by members of Iran’s morality police.

It came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, also a young Iranian Kurd, following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women in an incident that sparked mass protests across Iran.

On Saturday, Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted doctors as saying that Garawand had “suffered a fall resulting in brain damage followed by continued convulsions, a decline in brain oxygen and a cerebral oedema after a sudden drop in blood pressure”.

Violence against women
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Madressah reform
Updated 28 Oct, 2023

Madressah reform

The state must press on with the Madressah reform project to address threat of growing extremism.
Holding centres
28 Oct, 2023

Holding centres

INTERIOR Minister Sarfraz Bugti has announced that all ‘illegal immigrants’ awaiting deportation from Pakistan ...
Barbaric mentality
28 Oct, 2023

Barbaric mentality

SOME quarters are relentless when it comes to shaming women for simply existing. Blood-curdling misogyny moves ...
Finding the ‘missing’
Updated 27 Oct, 2023

Finding the ‘missing’

It is hoped recent petition filed regarding 'missing' persons succeeds where several past endeavours have failed.
Election uncertainty
27 Oct, 2023

Election uncertainty

DESPITE the Election Commission of Pakistan’s assurance that polls will be held at the end of January — which ...
No tax compliance
27 Oct, 2023

No tax compliance

THE FBR chairman’s statement before a parliamentary panel that at least 15m potential taxpayers remain outside the...