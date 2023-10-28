DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 28, 2023

Spanish clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children, says report

AFP Published October 28, 2023 Updated October 28, 2023 06:48am
THE report says a poll of over 8,000 people found 0.6pc of Spain’s adult population had suffered sexual abuse by the clergy when they were children.—AFP
THE report says a poll of over 8,000 people found 0.6pc of Spain’s adult population had suffered sexual abuse by the clergy when they were children.—AFP

MADRID: Over 200,000 minors are estimated to have been sexually abused in Spain by the Roman Catholic clergy since 1940, according to an independent commission report published on Friday.

The report did not give specific figures but said a poll of over 8,000 people found that 0.6 per cent of Spain’s adult population of around 39 million people said they had suffered sexual abuse by members of the clergy when they were still children.

The percentage rises to 1.13 per cent (or over 400,000 people ) if abuse by lay members is included, Spain’s national ombudsman Angel Gabilondo told a presser called to present findings of the 700-page report.

The revelations in Spain are the latest to rock the Roman Catholic Church after a series of sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years.

The commission also interviewed 487 victims, who stressed “the emotional problems” the abuse has caused them, Gabilondo said.

“There are people who have (died by) suicide... people who have never put their lives back together,” the former Socialist education minister said.

Unlike in other nations, in Spain — a traditionally Catholic country that has become highly secular — clerical abuse allegations only recently started to gain traction, leading to accusations by survivors of stonewalling.

The report is critical of the response of the Cat­holic Church, saying “it has long been characterised by denial and atte­mpts to downplay the issue”.

Unfortunately, for many years there had been a certain desire to deny abuses or a desire to conceal or protect the abusers, said Gabilondo.

Spain’s parliament in March 2022 overwhelmingly approved the creation of an independent commission led by the country’s ombudsman to look into clerical abuse.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2023

Violence against children
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Madressah reform
Updated 28 Oct, 2023

Madressah reform

The state must press on with the Madressah reform project to address threat of growing extremism.
Holding centres
28 Oct, 2023

Holding centres

INTERIOR Minister Sarfraz Bugti has announced that all ‘illegal immigrants’ awaiting deportation from Pakistan ...
Barbaric mentality
28 Oct, 2023

Barbaric mentality

SOME quarters are relentless when it comes to shaming women for simply existing. Blood-curdling misogyny moves ...
Finding the ‘missing’
Updated 27 Oct, 2023

Finding the ‘missing’

It is hoped recent petition filed regarding 'missing' persons succeeds where several past endeavours have failed.
Election uncertainty
27 Oct, 2023

Election uncertainty

DESPITE the Election Commission of Pakistan’s assurance that polls will be held at the end of January — which ...
No tax compliance
27 Oct, 2023

No tax compliance

THE FBR chairman’s statement before a parliamentary panel that at least 15m potential taxpayers remain outside the...