TikTok removes 14.14m videos in Pakistan

Kalbe Ali Published October 27, 2023 Updated October 27, 2023 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: Social media platform TikTok has removed 14.14 million videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines in April-June 2023.

According to its Comm­unity Guidelines Enfo­rce­ment Report for April-June 2023, TikTok removed 106.47m videos globally, or around 0.7pc of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

Of them, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2023

