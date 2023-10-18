FM Jilani to represent Pakistan at OIC Gaza moot today

ISLAMABAD: An extraordinary session of the OIC Executive Committee will held today (Wednesday) to discuss the crisis in Gaza and the humanitarian situation of the besieged civilians there.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reached Jeddah to attend the meeting, co-convened by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The foreign minister has been engaged in consultations with his counterparts from OIC countries. In the lead-up to this extraordinary session, he held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Iran, Türkiye and the UAE.

During these consultations, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s deep concern on the current situation in Gaza resulting from the Israeli bombardment and siege of the enclave. He will continue these consultations with in-person meetings in Jeddah.

As far as Wednesday’s extraordinary session of the Executive Committee is concerned, the foreign minister has underlined Pakistan’s priority for a collective demand by OIC for a ceasefire and provision of humanitarian assistance through corridors so that food, medicine, water and other necessary supplies may reach the people of Gaza without further delay.

Subsequent efforts should be directed towards a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In his statement at the ministerial meeting, FM Jilani will present Pakistan’s serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasise the urgent need for ceasefire, lifting of the siege and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2023