DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 17, 2023

Pakistan make FIFA World Cup qualifying history with 1-0 victory over Cambodia

Imran Siddique Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 07:21pm
Pakistan secured its first-ever victory in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, defeating Cambodia 1-0 on October 17, 2023.—Photo courtesy: Pakistan Cricket’s X account.
Pakistan secured its first-ever victory in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, defeating Cambodia 1-0 on October 17, 2023.—Photo courtesy: Pakistan Cricket’s X account.

Pakistan on Tuesday secured its first-ever victory in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, defeating Cambodia 1-0.

Harun Hamid Khan’s 68th-minute goal in the thrilling match held at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad proved to be the difference between Cambodia and Pakistan.

With the maiden victory, the hosts have now advanced to the second round of preliminaries for the 2026 edition of football’s showpiece tournament.

The Men in Green will face Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G during the second round of the qualifiers, according to Anadolu Agency.

The first leg of the tie between the two sides last week ended in a goalless draw in Cambodia, it added.

The victory aligned with the return of international football to the country, which is typically more fervent about cricket, marking the end of an eight-year hiatus.

Pakistan’s last home game was a 2-1 win over Afghanistan in Lahore back in February 2015. In two World Cup qualifying campaigns since then, they played their home legs on neutral venues.

The first-round qualifier for the 2018 tournament against Yemen had to be relocated to Bahrain due to security concerns in Lahore. Similarly, in the 2022 edition, the home leg of the tie against Cambodia was moved to Doha because of the turmoil within the Pakistan Football Federation. Cambodia ultimately emerged victorious with a 4-1 aggregate score against Pakistan.

Talking to the media after the match ended, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi congratulated both the teams and termed today’s match a “victory for football”.

Solangi lauded the remarkable sportsmanship exhibited by both Cambodia and Pakistan. He also emphasised how football was a sport of the masses and has always been loved by people across Pakistan.

He also lamented the intrusion of politics into the realm of sports.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two rules
Updated 17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

PPP, PTI are right in asking why Nawaz is being ‘welcomed’ by the state rather than a solemn reckoning with law.
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...
Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...