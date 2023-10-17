DAWN.COM Logo

Malaysia pulls out of Frankfurt Book Fair citing organisers’ pro-Israel stance

Reuters Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 04:01pm
Visitors are seen at the world’s largest book fair in Frankfurt, Germany. — Reuters/File

Malaysia’s education ministry has withdrawn from participating in this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, accusing the organisers of taking a pro-Israel stance, amid growing global divisions over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The move by Malaysia to pull out of what is considered the world’s largest trade fair for books came after literary association Litprom said it would postpone an award ceremony for a novel by a Palestinian author at the event following the deadly Oct 7 surprise Hamas attack.

The fair’s organiser also said on Facebook it would be making Jewish and Israeli voices “especially visible” at this year’s edition.

“The ministry will not compromise with Israel’s violence in Palestine, which clearly violates international laws and human rights,” Malaysia’s education ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

“The decision (to withdraw) is in line with the government’s stand to be in solidarity and offer full support for Palestine.”

Malaysia has long supported the Palestinian cause, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saying this week that he did not agree with Western pressure to condemn Hamas.

Anwar on Tuesday called for an immediate end to bombardment in Gaza and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor, following a phone conversation with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

According to authorities, more than 2,800 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli bombing and nearly 11,000 wounded are in hospitals desperately short of supplies.

Israel has imposed a full blockade as it prepares a ground assault in Gaza. Israeli troops and tanks are massed on the border.

The United Nations has sounded alarm over the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, where water has run out and hospitals struggle to cope.

