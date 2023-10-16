DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 16, 2023

Shakib fighting thigh injury

AFP Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 06:58am

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan suffered a thigh injury and is under observation ahead of their World Cup match against India next week, the country’s cricket board said on Saturday.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib injured himself during Friday’s eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in Chennai when he scored 40 with the bat and completed his bowling quota of 10 overs to pick up one wicket for 54 runs before hobbling off the field.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement that he had an MRI scan but did not reveal the extent of the problem.

“He had an MRI scan done after the game, and we will continue to observe his fitness for the coming matches,” team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a BCB statement.

“We will clinically assess his day-to-day progress and take measures accordingly.”

Bangladesh will play hosts India in their next match in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh started their World Cup campaign with a victory against Afghanistan on Oct 7 but lost their next two matches against England and New Zealand.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...
Dirty energy
15 Oct, 2023

Dirty energy

SINDH Industry Minister Younus Dagha’s recent call for the ‘aggressive’ use of coal in the country’s energy...
Disappointing match
Updated 15 Oct, 2023

Disappointing match

IT was the inexplicable batting collapse that undid Pakistan’s bid for a first World Cup victory against India;...
Repugnant racism
Updated 15 Oct, 2023

Repugnant racism

Ongoing conflict in Palestine has brought out the worst amongst many self-professed democrats in the West.