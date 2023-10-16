Shakib fighting thigh injury

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan suffered a thigh injury and is under observation ahead of their World Cup match against India next week, the country’s cricket board said on Saturday.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib injured himself during Friday’s eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in Chennai when he scored 40 with the bat and completed his bowling quota of 10 overs to pick up one wicket for 54 runs before hobbling off the field.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement that he had an MRI scan but did not reveal the extent of the problem.

“He had an MRI scan done after the game, and we will continue to observe his fitness for the coming matches,” team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a BCB statement.

“We will clinically assess his day-to-day progress and take measures accordingly.”

Bangladesh will play hosts India in their next match in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh started their World Cup campaign with a victory against Afghanistan on Oct 7 but lost their next two matches against England and New Zealand.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2023