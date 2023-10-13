NA speaker thinks ‘understanding’ behind Nawaz’s return

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has stated that there may be an “understanding” in place for the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The statement comes a day after interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar dismissed the impression that Nawaz’s decision to return to Pakistan was a part of any deal with the caretaker government.

In an interview with World Echo News, PM Kakar had said: “The caretaker government has no soft corner for PML-N or any other political party … how can a caretaker government strike such a deal?”

He pointed out that Nawaz left the country as per the court’s decision “under the nose of Imran Khan’s government, and not the caretaker setup”.

However, if Nawaz returns and takes part in politics, he will have to face some legal obstacles, the premier said. “The answers to these legal questions lie in legal remedies.”

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. In the four years that transpired, Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield graft cases for his continuous absence from proceedings.

Last month, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had confirmed that his elder brother was returning to the country on October 21. Subsequently, the PML-N had declared that Nawaz was ready to face “all kinds of circumstances” upon his return from London.

Last week, Nawaz’s legal team submitted his medical reports to the Lahore High Court, which said the PML-N supremo had “some residual anginal symptoms”. Separately, Shehbaz said the party’s legal team had cleared Nawaz’s arrival.

In an informal conversation with Dawn.com, the NA speaker said, “Obviously, there must be an understanding which is why he’s coming back.”

Ashraf also wondered why Nawaz did not return to the country earlier. “Now his health should also stay good,” he remarked.

Asked when elections were happening, Ashraf said, “You tell me, are elections happening?”

The NA speaker said that the fact that the PPP was talking about a level-playing field held some merit.

He said that members of the PML-N were among those inducted into the interim federal and Punjab cabinets. “All of the PML-N’s work is continuing,” he said.