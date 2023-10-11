DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2023

29 killed in army strike on refugee camp in Myanmar

AFP Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 06:55am

BANGKOK: Twenty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in northern Myanmar, a spokesman for an ethnic rebel group that controls the area said on Tuesday.

Myanmar’s junta has been accused of carrying out multiple bloody attacks on civilian targets as it struggles to quell resistance to its 2021 coup.

The latest attack happened arou­nd 11:30pm on Monday (1700 GMT), Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) said.

“We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded,” he said, adding they were investigating what kind of strike had hit the camp.

“We did not hear any aircraft,” he noted, saying they were looking into whether the military had used a drone to target the camp near the town of Laiza, on the Chinese border. Local media images purporting to show the aftermath of the strike showed rescuers working by torchlight to recover bodies from wooden debris.

At least 10 bodies were shown laid out on towels and tarpaulins on the ground.

Colonel Naw Bu said that 42 people were being treated at a hospital near Laiza, which is located in Kachin state. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military was “investigating” the reports.

He said the military believed a store of bombs belonging to the rebels in the area had caused an explosion, without giving evidence.

The United Nations office in Myanmar said it was “deeply concerned” by reports civilians had been killed in the strike.

“IDP camps are places of refuge, and civilians, no matter where they are, should never be a target,” it said.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza besieged
Updated 11 Oct, 2023

Gaza besieged

The immediate need is for the world community to prevent Israel from blockading Gaza.
Polluted air
11 Oct, 2023

Polluted air

FOR a very long time now, Lahore has been on top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities for many days of...
Labour market inequality
11 Oct, 2023

Labour market inequality

THE 2023 Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to American Claudia Goldin for her outstanding achievements in ...
Smuggled goods
Updated 10 Oct, 2023

Smuggled goods

Drive must be expanded to take action against those who stock and sell illegally imported goods in their shops without fear of the law.
Simmering tensions
10 Oct, 2023

Simmering tensions

THE political bonhomie that held the PDM-led government together is disappearing rapidly. Coalition partners who ...
Silent epidemic
10 Oct, 2023

Silent epidemic

AS nations around the globe unite to mark World Mental Health Day today, Pakistan confronts a series of challenges...