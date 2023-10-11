DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2023

Pindi police chief, others to face cases over failure to trace Sheikh Rashid

Malik Asad Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 10:33am

ISLAMABAD: The LHC Rawalpindi bench, on Tuesday ordered the registration of a case against the top police officers of the garrison city over their failure to trace the whereabouts of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan while hearing a habeas corpus petition of Mr Rashid’s nephew, Rashid Shafiq, directed the RPO to conduct inquiries against the CPO, senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, four SHOs and others and register a case against them.

Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq, counsel for Mr Shafiq, told the court that the politician went missing some 24 days ago, yet the RPO continued to seek more time from the court for four hearings.

He alleged that the police were unnecessarily dragging this case for nothing whereas this was a very serious matter related to the liberty and fundamental rights of a citizen and cannot be left to police.

The RPO sought more time, but observing police had made no progress in this case so far, the court gave him yet another week as a final opportunity for the recovery of the missing politician.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza besieged
Updated 11 Oct, 2023

Gaza besieged

The immediate need is for the world community to prevent Israel from blockading Gaza.
Polluted air
11 Oct, 2023

Polluted air

FOR a very long time now, Lahore has been on top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities for many days of...
Labour market inequality
11 Oct, 2023

Labour market inequality

THE 2023 Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to American Claudia Goldin for her outstanding achievements in ...
Smuggled goods
Updated 10 Oct, 2023

Smuggled goods

Drive must be expanded to take action against those who stock and sell illegally imported goods in their shops without fear of the law.
Simmering tensions
10 Oct, 2023

Simmering tensions

THE political bonhomie that held the PDM-led government together is disappearing rapidly. Coalition partners who ...
Silent epidemic
10 Oct, 2023

Silent epidemic

AS nations around the globe unite to mark World Mental Health Day today, Pakistan confronts a series of challenges...