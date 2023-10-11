Pindi police chief, others to face cases over failure to trace Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The LHC Rawalpindi bench, on Tuesday ordered the registration of a case against the top police officers of the garrison city over their failure to trace the whereabouts of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan while hearing a habeas corpus petition of Mr Rashid’s nephew, Rashid Shafiq, directed the RPO to conduct inquiries against the CPO, senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, four SHOs and others and register a case against them.

Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq, counsel for Mr Shafiq, told the court that the politician went missing some 24 days ago, yet the RPO continued to seek more time from the court for four hearings.

He alleged that the police were unnecessarily dragging this case for nothing whereas this was a very serious matter related to the liberty and fundamental rights of a citizen and cannot be left to police.

The RPO sought more time, but observing police had made no progress in this case so far, the court gave him yet another week as a final opportunity for the recovery of the missing politician.

