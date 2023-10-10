SC resumes hearing petitions challenging law that would curtail CJP’s powers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday resumed its hearing of a set of petitions challenging a new law that would require a committee of three senior judges to form benches for constitutional matters of public importance and suo motu notices.

The hearing of nine challenges to the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023, which is being streamed live on television, is being presided over by a 15-judge full court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The law, which was passed by parliament in April, has been seen by the petitioners as an attempt by the government to curtail the chief justice’s powers.

In April, the Supreme Court, then led by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, barred the government from implementing the law until the petitions challenging it were decided.

At the previous hearing, Chief Justice Isa obs­e­rved that Parliament must not be hampered from doing something good merely because it lacks two-thirds majority.

In the hearing before that, he questioned the many legal challenges to parliament’s legislative authority, noting that there had been much criticism of laws enacted by assemblies, but in the face of martial laws imposed in the country, there was always a complete surrender.

Justice Isa had intended to wrap up the case the same day, but it was adjourned till Tuesday due to time constraints.

