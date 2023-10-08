Sub-inspector shot dead in Karachi’s SITE area for ‘resisting robbery’: police

An off-duty policeman was shot dead for allegedly resisting a robbery near Karachi’s Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Site police, sub-inspector Amir Ali, 52, was returning home from a graveyard when unknown assailants opened fire on him near the Chakar Hotel, located on the Superhighway.

It stated that the slain cop was clad in plain clothes.

Speaking to Dawn.com, East Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said: “Amir was on the way to the Federal B Area after visiting the grave of his grandson when the suspects shot him. They also took his official pistol.”

The official said bullet casings were collected from the crime site and sent to the police’s forensic science lad. Geo fencing of the area was also being conducted.

“Initial investigation shows sub-inspector Amir was killed by robbers over resistance,” SSP Bahadur added.

Separately, Wazir Ali, the victim’s brother-in-law, said Amir was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after the shooting where doctors pronounced him as dead.

He added that the deceased was the father of two children.

The sub-inspector’s funeral prayer was held at Ancholi Imambargah. It was attended by police officials and relatives.

In another incident today, a young man was shot dead in Sohrab Goth on early morning today.

Police, in a statement issued later, said Hakim Jamali, 28, was shot and killed at Gharibabad near Jamali Pull during robbery resistance.

However, SSP Bahadur told Dawn.com the police were investigating the exact motive of the crime, adding that the deceased had a “criminal record”.

Karachi has witnessed a spike in robberies in recent days. Earlier this week, three citizens were shot and injured over robbery resistance.

According to data compiled by the Sindh police, as many as 44 Karachiites were murdered by robbers from January to May this year. However, the number of people killed during the same period last year was 26, indicating that murders by robbers had doubled during the current year.

The data showed that Karachi witnessed 116 shop robberies and 1,713 other robberies during the first five months. At least 518 cars were taken away from citizens during the same period, of which 46 were snatched at gunpoint and 472 were stolen.