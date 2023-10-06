DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2023

Man arrested for harassing, groping woman in Karachi’s Samanabad: police

Imtiaz Ali Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 07:12pm
A screengrab from a CCTV footage shows a man walking down a lane before he grabs a passerby woman.
A screengrab from a CCTV footage shows a man walking down a lane before he grabs a passerby woman.

Karachi police on Friday arrested a man for sexually harassing and groping a woman in Karachi’s Samanabad area.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, shows a man walking down a lane before he grabs a passerby woman.

The video sparked outrage on social media as people demanded the immediate arrest of the suspect.

In a statement released today, District Central Police said the suspect had been apprehended. “He hails from Bhingoria Goth, Azizabad area, and operates a mobile bakery service using his motorcycle,” it said.

“The suspect had abandoned his motorcycle at the crime scene before fleeing,” the statement said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.

It further stated that a first information report of the incident was registered on behalf of the police.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, invokes sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It said the incident occurred on Oct 5. The complainant stated in the FIR that the suspect was identified as Asif Ali, adding that the police arrested him on a tip-off.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a video began circulating on social media, showing a man on a motorcycle exposing himself to female university students on one of the city’s prominent roads. Subsequently, Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police, Riffat Mukhtar, took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report on the matter.

Previously, a disturbing video clip of a man exposing himself and assaulting a woman in broad daylight in Gulistan-i-Jauhar had gone viral on social media in July, prompting the police to take notice.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Costly borrowing
Updated 06 Oct, 2023

Costly borrowing

Govt’s growing need to borrow heavily from local banks has severely constrained SBP’s ability to contain inflation through policy rate increases.
Waiting for visas
06 Oct, 2023

Waiting for visas

Pakistan have little time to address that issue with games at the World Cup coming thick and fast.
Migrant crisis
06 Oct, 2023

Migrant crisis

Whether it is the US, Europe, or Pakistan, all those seeking refuge and fleeing violence need to be dealt with compassionately and humanely.
Targeting Afghans
Updated 05 Oct, 2023

Targeting Afghans

Afghans are part of the region’s sociopolitical fabric and cannot be wished away. Abandoning them in haste will only sow seeds of future discord.
Reimagining politics
05 Oct, 2023

Reimagining politics

IN addition to the establishment’s incessant meddling in political matters, the lack of internal democracy within...
Attack on Indian media
05 Oct, 2023

Attack on Indian media

THERE are only seven months to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces voters for a tough third term....