Today's Paper | October 01, 2023

16 ‘beggars’ offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 08:30am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has got offloaded 16 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport two days ago.

According to the FIA, the group, consisting of 16 persons, including a child, 11 women and four men, was initially traveling on Umrah visas.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

They also revealed that they would have to give half of their earnings from begging to the agents involved in their travel arrangements. They were to return to Pakistan after the expiry of their Umrah visas. The FIA Multan circle arrested the passengers for further interrogation and legal action.

The arrests came a day after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.

The ministry’s secretary revealed to the Senate panel that a staggering 90 percent of beggars apprehended in foreign countries belong to Pakistan.

“Both the Iraqi and Saudi ambassadors have reported overcrowded jails due to these arrests,” he had said.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2023

