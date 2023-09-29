Leaders urge unity as nation celebrates Eid-i-Miladun Nabi with religious zeal and fervour

As Eid-i-Miladun Nabi was being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across the country on Friday, political leaders cited Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) example and called upon the nation to promote unity.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in all the provincial capitals, Radio Pakistan reported. The report said that special prayers for the unity of the Muslim ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events, and Mehfil-i-Milad have been arranged to pay respect to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and highlight his life and teachings.

In the days leading up to Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, buildings, streets, roads, mosques, and houses were decorated with colourful lights.

‘Should give importance to diversity’

In a message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi termed the arrival of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity.

He said the arrival of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest and the most blessed event in history, adding that humanity was honoured with the reward of guidance and mercy from God due to the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) arrival.

The president said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was brought to this world as the “mercy for all the worlds” and that his life was an embodiment of obedience to God, justice, compassion, and love towards human beings.

President Alvi said the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings were a universal and undying source of guidance for mankind that presented solutions to uncountable challenges being faced today and to be faced till the doomsday.

“In the whole life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we find a perfect model not only for faith and worship but also for all aspects of life.” President Alvi said, emphasising that his teachings reflected the comprehensiveness and universality of the message of Islam.

He said Pakistan was a country with different cultures and religious diversity, adding that, “We should give importance to this diversity and should work diligently for the promotion of unity and better understanding among the fellow citizens.”

The President urged us to ponder over the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings and to promote these good values in our daily lives. He called upon every Pakistani to pray to Allah to shower His blessings on the nation and the whole world.

Separately, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar urged the nation to obey the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings of brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

The premier extended his greetings to the nation as well as the Muslim world. He said the Muslims were fortunate to be the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who was the embodiment of all traits being imitable for every human being.

‘Shining example of tolerance and compassion’

Kakar said the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) life was a shining example of compassion, tolerance and love, with his character teaching kindness, justice and mercy to become a ray of hope in today’s divided world.

The prime minister called for turning to the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings, particularly at a time when Pakistan was faced with different challenges.

He also called for compassion for the poor and needy as emphasised by the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “Let us come together to help those who are struggling, become a supporting hand for those in need, and build a better and more equal society for all,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the Eid-i-Miladun Nabi was also a moment to renew the pledge to inculcate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) values in our personal lives.

He prayed to Allah to make Pakistan a cradle for peace, progress and brotherhood and enable his countrymen to follow the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings both collectively and individually.