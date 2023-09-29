Newcastle oust City and draw United

LONDON: Newcastle Uni­t­ed dumped Manch­ester City out of the League Cup 1-0 on Wedn­esday and drew a fourth round trip to holders Manch­ester United, who beat them in last season’s final, as their reward.

Swedish forward Alexa­nder Isak broke the deadlock in the second half at St James’ Park after City dominated possession in the first 45 minutes but failed to take their chances in a clash between two much-changed sides.

Newcastle soaked up the pre­s­sure and were transfor­med aft­er the break, with Isak slotting in at the back post off a low cross from Joelinton in the 53rd.

City won the treble of Cham­pions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season, but any dream of surpassing that feat with an unprecedented quadruple was swiftly brought to an end.

It was the third year in a row that City, winners four times in a row from 2018 to 2021, had gone out of the competition early.

“We played an incredible game,” City manager Pep Gua­rdiola told Sky Sports television. “They scored a goal. Last season we were out agai­nst Southampton and not there, but tonight we were. Cong­ratula­tions to Newcastle.”

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion also went out on Wednesday, beaten 1-0 at Chelsea, while Aston Villa and Brentford both lost at home to their top flight opponents Everton (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0) respectively.

Chelsea prevented the crisis at Stamford Bridge deepening as Nicolas Jackson’s goal meant they will face Blackburn Rov­ers, who thra­shed Champ­ionship rivals Cardiff City 5-2 in the highest scoring match of the night.

The Senegalese’s wastefulness in front of goal has been partly to blame for the Blues’ return of one win in their opening six Premier League games under Mauricio Poche­ttino but he coolly slotted ho­me from the impressive Co­le Palmer’s pass on 50 minutes.

Everton built on their first Premier League win of the season at Brentford on Saturday with an impressive victory at Villa.

The Toffees were thrashed 4-0 on their visit to Villa Park in the league last month, but goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin hel­ped Sean Dyche’s men gain revenge.

Everton’s reward was a ho­me match against Burnley, manager Dyche’s previous club.

Reiss Nelson’s eighth-minute goal separated the sides at Brentford and Arsenal will travel to West Ham United in the next round after the Hammers were 1-0 winners at third-tier Lincoln City.

Record nine times winners Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield after a side stripped of their familiar stars went a goal down to the second-tier leaders with just three minutes gone.

Cody Gakpo scored in the 48th to cancel out Kasey McAteer’s opener and Dominik Szoboszlai fired home a thunderous drive to make it 2-1 in the 70th, five minutes after coming on, and Diogo Jota grabbed the third in the 89th.

The win was Liverpool’s seventh in a row in all competitions and the 2022 winners will travel to Premier League rivals Bournemouth, 2-0 winners at Championship side Stoke City thanks to two second-half goals in three minutes, for the fourth round.

Fulham won 2-1 at home against second tier Norwich City, with Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi scoring on his first start for the Londoners, and will have another trip east in the next round against Ipswich Town.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2023