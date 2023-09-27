DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 27, 2023

Former world sprint champion Schippers announces retirement

Agencies Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 01:25pm

AMSTERDAM: Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers, known as the “Flying Dutchwoman”, announced her retirement on Tuesday, telling her social media followers “the race stops here”.

The 31-year-old from the Netherlands won gold in the 200m at the 2015 World Championship in Beijing and again in London two years later. She was also the silver medallist in the 200m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as she was pipped at the line by Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah.

“The race stops here. As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time,” Schippers wrote on Instagram.

“Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret.”

Schippers was never able to keep up her place among the top sprinters after being plagued by injuries. Persistent back problems bothered her in recent years and because of her injuries, she has not competed for a year.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More desecration
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

More desecration

Attacks on the Islamic faith are not motivated by an attachment to free speech but by raw hatred.
Worrying remarks
27 Sep, 2023

Worrying remarks

THESE are ominous words from Gwadar. Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, chairman of the Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek, has warned ...
Justice or vendetta?
27 Sep, 2023

Justice or vendetta?

ONE wonders whether all pretence of the state as a democracy has been whittled down to a point where it has simply...
Free and fair?
Updated 26 Sep, 2023

Free and fair?

It is disingenuous to suggest the fairness of any polling exercise should be considered without regard to all that has preceded it.
Unto darkness
26 Sep, 2023

Unto darkness

YET another case of medical malpractice has come to light in Punjab. The eyesight of several diabetic patients has...
Unions on campus
26 Sep, 2023

Unions on campus

DEPOLITICISED youth unfamiliar with democratic norms cannot be good for the future of representative rule in...