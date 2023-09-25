Govt denies claims of new Wadh operation

QUETTA: Balochistan governm­ent has denied claims of any new op­e­ration in Wadh, where clashes bet­ween two factions of the Mengal tribe have disrupted life for over a month.

The denial came in response to claims made by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Agha Hasan Baloch, who said a large-scale operation was being planned in Wadh.

In a statement released on Sunday, a government spokesperson said BNP-M leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal had been engaged in consultations and briefings on multiple occasions over the issue.

The statement claimed Mr Mengal had recommended two representatives from his party to participate in peace talks, but they didn’t attend the meetings in defiance of their party leader’s instructions.

BNP-M leader says situation in area worsened instead of improving

The government urged Mr Mengal to investigate the reasons behind this defiance and claimed he might have lost control of his party.

During a press conference on Sat­urday, Mr Baloch had raised doubts over the fairness of the government-appointed committee res­po­nsible for addressing the Wadh issue.

He has cautioned that decisions made in secrecy could potentially lead Balochistan towards increased terrorism.

Mr Baloch had contended that these were deliberate ploy “to side-line the BNP-M from politics”.

Governor seeks practical measures

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has also warned the situation in Wadh will deteriorate without practical measures to resolve the conflict.

“The situation in Wadh is worsening day by day. Business activities are suspended, students and patients are facing difficulties and women and children are becoming depressed,” he said after a meeting with Mr Mengal on Sunday.

Mr Baloch had also expressed similar concerns, adding that over the past two months, rather than making progress toward a resolution, the situation has deteriorated and adversely impacted the economic activities of locals.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2023