DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2023

PPP suspends lawyer Latif Khosa’s party membership

Nadir Guramani Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 03:28pm
In this June 16 file photo, Sardar Latif Khosa talks to reporters after a firing incident at his house. — Screengrab from video provided by Wasim Riaz/File
In this June 16 file photo, Sardar Latif Khosa talks to reporters after a firing incident at his house. — Screengrab from video provided by Wasim Riaz/File

The PPP on Friday suspended the party membership of disgruntled leader Sardar Latif Khosa and also ousted him from its central executive committee (CEC).

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari confirmed the development to Dawn.com. He said the decision was taken after lawyer Khosa failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party last week.

On September 14, Khosa was issued a show-cause notice for “defending/pleading and representing [the] head of another political party without prior approval of [party] leadership”.

Although the letter did not mention anyone by name, it was a clear reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who was arrested last month in the Toshakhana case. Khosa has been representing the PTI chief in several cases registered against him.

The ex-premier is also facing a case under the Official Secrets Act which pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from power.

The show-cause notice issued for Khosa said: “You being member of central executive committee are defending/pleading/representing a head of another political party without prior approval of leadership …while delivering a speech in lawyers function you criticised the state policy regarding [the] cipher.

“You are hereby through this show cause notice asked to explain why disciplinary action not be taken against you for working against the party policy; the reply should reach the undersigned within seven days, failing disciplinary action will be taken against you by withdrawing your membership…”

Previously, Khosa had also been served a show-cause notice for giving a statement in favour of the PTI chief.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lawless city
22 Sep, 2023

Lawless city

A GRIM milestone has just been passed in Karachi. The recent death of a teenage robbery victim brings the number of...
Another Sharif trip
22 Sep, 2023

Another Sharif trip

THE sudden arrival of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, a mere 48 hours after he touched down in...
Delayed elections
Updated 22 Sep, 2023

Delayed elections

If ECP wishes to affirm that it is serious, it should start moving on all pending matters so that the possibility of any further delay is minimised.
What next?
Updated 21 Sep, 2023

What next?

One wonders that if administrative measures were all that were needed to arrest the rupee’s sorry slide, why were they not taken sooner?
Greater representation
21 Sep, 2023

Greater representation

PAKISTAN now stands at a significant juncture, with the names of 11.7m more women added to the voter list, ...
Lost generations
21 Sep, 2023

Lost generations

IF those who wield power in Pakistan think that the nation can progress when tens of millions of its children have...