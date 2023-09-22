PPP suspends lawyer Latif Khosa’s party membership

The PPP on Friday suspended the party membership of disgruntled leader Sardar Latif Khosa and also ousted him from its central executive committee (CEC).

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari confirmed the development to Dawn.com. He said the decision was taken after lawyer Khosa failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party last week.

On September 14, Khosa was issued a show-cause notice for “defending/pleading and representing [the] head of another political party without prior approval of [party] leadership”.

Although the letter did not mention anyone by name, it was a clear reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who was arrested last month in the Toshakhana case. Khosa has been representing the PTI chief in several cases registered against him.

The ex-premier is also facing a case under the Official Secrets Act which pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from power.

The show-cause notice issued for Khosa said: “You being member of central executive committee are defending/pleading/representing a head of another political party without prior approval of leadership …while delivering a speech in lawyers function you criticised the state policy regarding [the] cipher.

“You are hereby through this show cause notice asked to explain why disciplinary action not be taken against you for working against the party policy; the reply should reach the undersigned within seven days, failing disciplinary action will be taken against you by withdrawing your membership…”

Previously, Khosa had also been served a show-cause notice for giving a statement in favour of the PTI chief.